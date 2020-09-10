FIFA 21 – The top ten players in the game, Messi is ahead of Ronaldo

EA Sports presented on Thursday the list of the 10 best players in FIFA 21, which will be released on October 9: Messi is still ahead of Ronaldo.

Two of the deadliest in the game. @LFCtheir dynamic duo make both top 10! See the whole #FIFARatings Top 10: https://t.co/ZBZK7fgfs5 pic.twitter.com/92fO5I0eOc – EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 10, 2020

We take (almost) the same, and we start again. On Thursday, EA Sports presented the list of the 10 best players in the game FIFA 21, which will be released on October 9, and Lionel Messi remains at the top, ahead of his historic rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Compared to FIFA 20, the two players each lose one point in the total score: the Argentine inherits a 93, while the Portuguese settle for a 92.

Behind the two legends are four players with a total rating of 91. The best player in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne, the best player in Ligue 1, Neymar, the best player in the Bundesliga, Robert Lewandowski, and the best goalkeeper in the League, Jan Oblak.

Mbappé arrives in eighth position

Four players with a total score of 90 complete the ranking. In seventh position according to the EA scale, Virgil van Dijk deserves his place. Kylian Mbappé, still the game’s mouse, comes right behind, followed by the two Liverpool wingers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

A top 10 finally not so different from FIFA 20: Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Marc-André Ter Stegen came out, logically replaced by Lewandowski, Mané and Mbappé.

The 10 best players in FIFA 21

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 93

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juve): 92

3. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern): 91

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City): 91

5. Neymar (PSG): 91

6. Jan Oblak (Atlético): 91

7. Virgil van Dikl (Liverpool): 90

8. Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 90

9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 90

10. Sadio Mané (Liverpool): 90

The top 10 players in FIFA 20

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona): 94

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juve): 93

3. Neymar (PSG): 92

4. Eden Hazard (Real): 91

5. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City): 91

6. Jan Oblak (Atlético): 91

7. Virgil van Dikl (Liverpool): 90

8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 90

9. Luka Modric (Real): 90

10. Marc-André Ter Stegen (Barcelona): 90