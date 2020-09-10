Floods in the Sahel: dozens killed

In recent days, the Sahel has been under water, heavy rain has fallen in the region. The floods affected Sudan, Niger and Senegal in particular. Dozens of people died.

In Guinea, 12 candidates were elected to the presidency. The vote will take place on October 18 in a climate of tension caused by the candidacy for a third term for the current president, Alpha Condé. A candidacy that the opposition qualifies as unconstitutional.

Finally, “La revolte des Abbeys” is the title of the documentary fiction about an unknown people, the monasteries of Côte d’Ivoire. The monasteries are known for their historical resistance to the French colonial power.