Florenzi at PSG? Tuchel says he is “optimistic”

The Parisian coach is very confident in the arrival of Italian Alessandro Florenzi to his club.

PSG are looking for a right side and since Thursday it seems as if the club management has chosen its goal for this position. The leaders of Ile-de-France are about to hire Alessandro Florenzi, the Italian international from AS Rome. Information confirmed by Thomas Tuchel after the match against Lens.

After reacting to the family’s defeat against Sang et Or, the German coach at the Canal + microphone indicated that he hoped Florenzi would come “Will resolve”. He even said to himself “Very optimistic about this”.

Guendouzi is not coming

The Parisian coach is happy to have this reinforcement, because he believes that his team is not currently equipped to tackle a long season and with the goals that are hiss. ”Becoming stronger is not urgent but necessary. We lost a lot of players and we have to strengthen ourselves to have competition “, he confided. Asked about Eric Choupo-Moting, Tuchel said he did not know if the latter would finally benefit from a new contract.

Finally, the coach of the champions of France also reacted to rumors announcing Mattéo Guendouzi as a possible rookie in Ile-de-France. “No, it will not happen”, he said only about Gunners midfielder.