“I do not know exactly”: Tuchel leaves doubt for Neymar and Di Maria against OM

The Parisian coach was ready after the defeat of his team on Thursday in Lens (1-0) and looked forward to the long-awaited PSG-OM on Sunday.

At a press conference after PSG’s defeat in Lens (1-0), on Thursday, Thomas Tuchel made a clear assessment of the performance of his men. He also left doubts about Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who could return on Sunday to the Classic against Marseille at the Parc des Princes. Finally, the Parisian coach really hopes for the arrival of Alessandro Florenzi, who will soon be involved with the club in the capital.

What conclusions do you draw from this defeat at Lens?

Thomas Tuchel: I saw a good first half for my team with a lot of possession, high recoveries. We played with a rhythm. There was a good mentality, a good structure, but we fought to create chances. It was the same in others. We made a crucial mistake. Maybe Lens had to make the same mistake to score and win this match. After the goal we lacked rhythm and it was not clear afterwards. We saw that we were tired after 70-75 minutes. We have to accept. It’s not the end of the season, it’s the beginning. Now we have to play four matches in ten days, and that’s it.

Do you have any hope of recovering any PSG-OM players on Sunday?

I do not know exactly. If possible, some players can play. But if they play, they would only have one training session. What should we do? We can give a few minutes. If Neymar, Di Maria play yes, but they would play after two weeks without training as well. Physically, I can not wait for them to be the decisive guys. It is always risky. We need to talk to the players, the doctors too.

“I really hope” for Florenzi

Is it risky to get them to play suddenly?

Physically, who does this? Usually no one, but still playing with young players, for a match against Marseille at home, it is not easy. We will discuss with the players and we will see.

Are you worried before Marseille?

No, but I’m realistic. We approached this match in a situation similar to a friendly match. But it was not a friendly match. We were against a team that has done its preparation, that has a lot of skills, a lot of physicality and that played very well in Nice. It was difficult against a 5-2-1-2 to create chances. A 0-0 was possible. We have to improve and if we have to play with the same team we will do it. We can only wait until the guys come back.

Is Alessandro Florenzi coming to PSG?

I really hope. I hope he will be there when we get home (smiling).

Benjamin Quarez, at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.