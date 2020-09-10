In South Africa, shampoo revives apartheid years

In South Africa, a racist advertisement for hair care has aroused anger. Since Monday, a radical left-wing movement has demonstrated, blocked, even looted shops where this care was marketed. Eventually, the product was taken off the shelves, anti-racist activists received gestures and apologies from the two giants in industry and commerce involved in the deal.

In France, the Musée d’Orsay forced a young woman to cover her cleavage to visit the galleries. An event contrary to the museum’s values, which shows many nudes …