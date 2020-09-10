Lens-PSG (1-0), Bulka’s nightmare

Weighted by a big mistake from goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, PSG missed their first outing of the season on Thursday in Lens (1-0 defeat).

It was an opportunity to be arrested. The opportunity to shine for Marcin Bulka (20). But in the absence of his rivals Keylor Navas (Covid-19) and Sergio Rico (unqualified), the regular third PSG goalkeeper missed his match on Thursday in Lens, the one who had not appeared just once in Ligue 1 with the main club. It was already a year ago on August 30, 2019 during a victory in Metz (2-0).

Still a little worried for the whole match, the Polish goalkeeper was guilty of a mistake that was very costly on arrival. His full-axed revival, directly at the feet of former Niçois Ignatius Ganago, enabled Lens to take the reins in a match they did not release until the final whistle (1-0, 57th). A mistake that is difficult to understand given the space left for him to restart properly.

PSG had not lost their first L1 match in 9 years

Birth control pills will undoubtedly be difficult for Marcin Bulka to swallow as Paris Saint-Germain’s management team has often praised his qualities privately. But the discovery is clear. It was not the evening with the previous hope for Chelsea, who will have to take on the shoulders of a large part of the defeat on the north ground despite a nice stop later on a pointless nod from Simon Banza (63rd).

Bulk or not, one thing is for sure! Deprived of many managers, PSG made a more than mediocre copy as a whole, more than two weeks after the Lisbon pose. A defeat from the start for this new opus in Ligue 1. It had not happened since the 2011-2012 season. Paris then lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes against Lorient. And had lost the title in Montpellier at the end of the day …

Benjamin Quarez, at Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.