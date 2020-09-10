Lens-PSG: TV broadcast, streaming, probable line-up and before the match

PSG start their season in Ligue 1 this Thursday in Lens. TV broadcast, streaming, probable line-up … Goal tells all about the club’s match in the capital.
After inheriting a few days’ holiday when the Final 8 is over, PSG will officially launch their Ligue 1 season on Thursday, in Lens (21:00), as part of the second day. A meeting that the reigning French champions will play without many managers.
Anyone affected by Covid-19, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi will be missed. Thus, Thomas Tuchel called five “Titis” in reinforcement: Timothée Pembele, Bandiougou Fadiga, Xavi Simons, Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo.
|Match
|Lins-PSG
|Dated
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|Kick-off
|21:00 (CET)
TV broadcasts, streaming: how do you watch the match?
The Lens-PSG match is broadcast on the channel Canal +.
|TV channel
|Streaming
|Canal +
|MyCanal
The Parisian group and the probable line-up
|Place
|The PSG group
|Guardian
|Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Denis Franchi
|Defender
|Presnel Kimpembe, Thillo Kehrer, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Timothée Pembele
|Environments
|Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Bandiougou Fadiga, Xavi Simons, Kays Ruiz-Atil
|Forward
|Pablo Sarabia, Arnaud Kalimuendo
The probable composition of PSG: Bulka – Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Kurzawa – Verratti, Herrera, Gueye – Sarabia, Draxler, Bernat.