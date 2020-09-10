Lens-PSG: TV broadcast, streaming, probable line-up and before the match

PSG start their season in Ligue 1 this Thursday in Lens. TV broadcast, streaming, probable line-up … Goal tells all about the club’s match in the capital.

After inheriting a few days’ holiday when the Final 8 is over, PSG will officially launch their Ligue 1 season on Thursday, in Lens (21:00), as part of the second day. A meeting that the reigning French champions will play without many managers.

Anyone affected by Covid-19, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi will be missed. Thus, Thomas Tuchel called five “Titis” in reinforcement: Timothée Pembele, Bandiougou Fadiga, Xavi Simons, Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Match Lins-PSG Dated Thursday, September 10, 2020 Kick-off 21:00 (CET)

TV broadcasts, streaming: how do you watch the match?

The Lens-PSG match is broadcast on the channel Canal +.

TV channel Streaming Canal + MyCanal

The Parisian group and the probable line-up

Place The PSG group Guardian Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Denis Franchi Defender Presnel Kimpembe, Thillo Kehrer, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Timothée Pembele Environments Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Bandiougou Fadiga, Xavi Simons, Kays Ruiz-Atil Forward Pablo Sarabia, Arnaud Kalimuendo

The probable composition of PSG: Bulka – Dagba, Kehrer, Kimpembe, Kurzawa – Verratti, Herrera, Gueye – Sarabia, Draxler, Bernat.