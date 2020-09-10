Ligue 1 – Lens / PSG, fun recovery

PSG return to Ligue 1 on Thursday night against Lens. In a complicated health context …

The day after. Or rather, the next game. Beaten in the Champions League final by Bayern Munich (1-0) on August 23, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to return to the pitch this Thursday night against Lens. Nevertheless, the reunion of the French champion with Ligue 1 takes place in a special context.

It is in fact a Paris Saint-Germain decimated by absence that will face the blood and gold, not because Thomas Tuchel’s players are injured but because they were seven in number to have been tested. positive for Covid-19. A real slaughter, especially since the players involved are important elements.

PSG-OM: The Parisian club hopes to bring back more players for the Classic

Thus, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria will be missing … A very long list, while the match was originally postponed to this date on September 10 to allow Ile-de-France -residents rest after the final 8. Fortunately for PSG, the available workforce remains particularly competitive. Make no mistake, Lens should not take this confrontation, really special, easy …