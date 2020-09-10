Lins – PSG (1-0) – Management of Bulka, Paris entry falls against Lens

With a completely experimental 11, PSG missed their first outing of the season in L1. Due to Marcin Bulka, the Parisians lost in Lens.

A case already for the reigning French champion. From the first domestic trip, Thomas Tuchel’s team got their feet on the carpet. Europe’s vice-champion fell on the field for the promoted Lensois. Given the circumstances and the many absences recorded, this underperformance is not alarming, but it still stains Paris. Verratti and others were hoping for a much better outcome for this return to domestic affairs.

During the pre-match press conference, Tuchel asked reporters to be lenient with their troops if they were guilty. This can be understood after that, especially considering the elements that make up the team’s attack during this trip to Bollaert – Arnaud Kalimuendo and Kays Ruiz were in line with Pablo Sarabia – but it will still be difficult to “be conciliatory with goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Lins played without complex and was rewarded for it

Number 3 in the hierarchy of PSG goalkeepers missed his match. He was beaten for an act he himself caused. Poland took too great a risk to try to clear on foot, and Ignatius Ganago took the opportunity to shoot him and open the scoring in this match. The Cameroonian striker then put his people on the royal road, which he would have already failed to do in the first period if the post had not deflected his shot on the 17th.

Apart from these two occasions, Franck Haise’s team was not really dangerous before they were in front of the mark. She also left full control of the ball to her opponent (79% possession for the visitors), but Artesiens did not play so far. While defending with solidity and closing the spaces as well as possible, they managed to prevent their opponents from building up actions. It certainly wasn’t the achievement of the century against this PSG, but it still needs to be done, especially for a team that was in doubt after missing its start in the championship.

Paris had only one real opportunity

At 1-0, RCL gained confidence and missed two break opportunities that they could have regretted, from Banza (63rd) and Sotoca (80th). Fortunately for them, PSG did not remain defensive after conceding the goal. It was not much brighter before, with the only strike worth the name uncontrolled by the young Ruiz (23rd), but it shows that this team lacked both human and mental resources to ensure a positive result in this match.

Although there are still 111 points to take in this championship, Paris can ruminate on these three units that were abandoned in Bollaert, where it had not lost since 2004. There were really much better ways to prepare for the classic against OM. For Lens, this is a prestigious success. The opponent on the other hand was not a French champion, but Sang et Or will be wrong when selected after this fine performance.