OFFICIAL – Batshuayi returns to Crystal Palace

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi has just found his former club Crystal Palace, in loan form.

One year after doing his first freelance job there, Michy Batshuayi is back with the Crystal Palace Eagles. Chelsea sold it in the form of a loan and with an option to buy on the key.

During his first season at Palace and which lasted half a season, Batshuayi scored 7 goals in 16 matches in all competitions.

Lampard no longer trusted Batshuayi

Batshuayi (26) has never really managed to win the Blues. His best season at Stamford Bridge is still the first. He then scored 5 goals in 20 games. Last season, under the leadership of Frank Lampard, he played only 5 games as a starter in all competitions. The English coach preferred Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Batshuayi is Crystal Palace’s third summer signal after Eberechi Eze (QPR) and Nathan Ferguson (WBA). Last season, London’s team finished in 14th place in the championship.