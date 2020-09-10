PSG fall in Lens for their first match of the season

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the season in Ligue 1 in their first outing on the Lens field in a late match on day 2. Defending champions, the Parisians, fell sharply due to several cases of Covid-19 in their workforce, have failed to dominate the promoted.

Decimated by Covid-19, PSG dropped in the lens on Thursday, September 10 (1-0) for their season start in Ligue 1, wrong on a ball from their third goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Paris coach Thomas Tuchel warned: “We do not expect too much from us”. With this defeat for entry to promoted, caution was warranted. In the absence of seven executives affected by Covid-19, the German had hired three youngsters, “titis” Arnaud Kalimuendo and Kays Ruiz and goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

And it was the Polish goalkeeper, the only one who has already played a match in Ligue 1, who caused this defeat. A revival per hour of play at the feet of Lensois striker Ignatius Ganago (58th), which made the 3,800 spectators at Bollaert rejoice, which seemed much more despite the health measures that limited the crowd in the arena. Ganago, who had already found the post during the first period (17), even failed to double the effort in steps, with a throwing head a little too short (63rd).

With a nice midfielder Verratti-Gueye-Herrera and the rises of Layvin Kurzawa, the Parisians have still shown an overwhelming dominance in possession (78% in the first period). Just in the passes, the triple reigning French champions sought the loophole, without success, and probably tried to tire the northerners for the second period.

A great lack of attack

This bis-focused team really missed the titular goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but also the stars of the attack Neymar, Mbappé, Icardi and Di Maria. Because neither Pablo Sarabia, nor the two absolute neophytes in L1 Kalimuendo and Ruiz (both 18 years old), were dangerous.

And after the opening of the points for Ganago, Europe’s vice champions lost ground. While Lensois, pressed by a 90% empty Bollaert but on fire, felt his wings grow and created new opportunities. Sotoca thus missed a head close (79th) on a free kick from Corentin Jean.

The Blood and Gold supporters who found Ligue 1 in their pit after nine years in Ligue 2 can rejoice. “The heart of Bollaert does not beat tonight without your followers more than ever,” preached a banner installed in the lower part of the Marek stand, the usual haunt of lensois ultras, until Thursday night. At a stadium in fusion that in the last minutes toned down “Les Corons” which sold out, the message passed as a letter to the post office.

