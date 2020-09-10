The Cameroonian army enters Bamenda for a “security operation”

A “security operation” is what the Cameroonian army announced as it entered the city of Bamenda, a bastion of separatist fighters. In this newspaper the details of this operation in the capital of the English-speaking region of Cameroon.

In Mali, the ruling junta has launched a three-day consultation, the goal: to find agreements between different political parties and members of civil society on the future of the country.

Tonight, the Journal of Africa welcomes Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, the most important strategic adviser to the President of the Commission of the African Union. Author also wrote that he “Sudan, way to peace”