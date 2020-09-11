Adama Traoré leaves Monaco for Hatayspor

AS Monaco have just announced that the Malian midfielder Adama Traoré is leaving for the Turkish club Hatayspor.

As announced by Goal a few days ago, Adama Traoré (25) will take over the management of Turkey and the Hatayspor club, which has played in local D1 since this summer. An agreement was reached for his transfer to this Ankara formation.

It is the Monegasque club that confirms this information through a press release on its official website and wishes Traoré the greatest success in its new colors. Details of this commitment were not disclosed.

Traoré arrived at the cliff in 2015, but he never managed to force himself there. In total, he played only 25 matches for ASM. To have playing time, he had to multiply the loans within less prestigious teams.

Last season he played for Metz. A fairly successful freelancer considering that he has played 16 games and been decisive on five occasions. An achievement that has really made it possible for him to catch the eye of Turkish leaders.