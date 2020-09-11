Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s epidemiologist: “We are satisfied with our strategy”

In an interview with France24, Anders Tegnell, chief epidemiologist for the Swedish Public Health Agency, with responsibility for Sweden’s strategy to combat Covid-19, welcomes the country’s policy for dealing with the health crisis. “We do not like to introduce anything in Sweden in public health,” he explains.

While the vast majority of states have introduced strict inclusion all over the world and in many cases made masking mandatory in closed public places, Sweden has refused to limit its population and preferred to invest in responsibility, as well as citizens’ sense of belonging.

Today, with low mortality and a declining number of cases, DrAnders Tegnell, the architect of this strategy, welcomes this policy and says that he is “safe” for the future.