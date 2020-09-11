Aurier has given his approval to AC Milan

Ivorian international defender Serge Aurier is close to joining AC Milan.

After three years at Tottenham, Serge Aurier should discover a new team and a new league this summer. The former Parisian is about to join AC Milan.

According to the Téléfoot channel, the African champion in 2015 has agreed to join Rossonerri. If the two clubs agree, he will be part of Stefano Pioli’s squad. On the side of the San Siro, he finds his teammate in the selection, Franck Kessie.

Last season, at Spurs, Aurier played 42 games, of which 40 in a holder’s skin. He also scored 2 goals and delivered 8 assists.

As a reminder, Serge Aurier experienced a terrible tragedy this summer with his brother’s disappearance.