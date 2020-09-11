Bordeaux – Lyon (0-0), Girondins and the Olympics neutralize each other

The opposition between Bordeaux and the Olympics, which opened this Friday the third lift in Ligue 1, ended without a winner and without a goal.

A class in Ligue 1 was played on Friday at the opening of the championship’s third act. Bordeaux crossed swords with Lyon. Attractive on paper, the poster was not really attractive in the field. The two formations left back to back after a relatively disappointing spectacle.

The two goalkeepers did not have much work in this meeting. In total, there were only four shots on goal. The defense has taken precedence over the attacks. And when it comes to clear opportunities, we can barely take a shot at the post from Gones. That was far too lenient! 82 minutes into the game, Houssem Aouar had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury.

Invincibility preserved for both teams

Launched on the bench at kickoff, the French international increased the game for his team, which until then was very unattractive and unworthy of a semi-finalist team in C1. Rhone residents seemed unrecognizable, such as Memphis Depay, who clearly has his head elsewhere, and Moussa Dembélé. Replaced before the end, the latter went directly into the locker room without going through the bench.

Lyon did not know how to pack the match, but the Girondine team was not sharper during this game. Marines and whites have invested in caution to ensure at least the draw, and it has clearly paid off. The enterprising side came mainly from their followers. The ultramarines again protested against their leadership.

If they failed to win, the two formations can congratulate themselves for stretching their series of invincibility. They occupy 2nd and 3rd place respectively in the general classification before the rest of today’s matches. The arithmetically performed operation was therefore in the end not so bad.