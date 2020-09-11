Frenchman Romain Bardet gives up after a fall

French driver Romain Bardet, who suffered a concussion after his crash, retired from the Tour de France on Friday night in stage 13, his retirement was the first in his career in the Tour de France, where he has participated every year since 2013..

The French runner graduated from Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital after the race in Puy Mary (Cantal) on Friday 11 September. He occupied 11eranking place.

“The fall was violent, downhill, and I struggled all day,” says Romain Bardet. “The medical examinations confirmed what I expected and I can not continue the race.”

The first pension in his career

Second in the tour in 2016 and third in 2017, Romain Bardet was the best French chance for the general classification after the fall of Thibaut Pinot from the first stage in Nice. This is the first time that the climber abandons in the Tour de France, where he participates every year since his first participation in 2013.

Winner of several mountain scenes in previous years, he took back the polo shirt for best climber last year on the Champs-Élysées. “Romain had a brain scan that did not reveal any damage,” said Dr Éric Bouvat, a doctor on the French team. “However, it is necessary that he stops his sports activities. His date for resuming the competition will be defined based on the development.”

Temporarily, Romain Bardet lost all his chances in the stage that was his most beloved in his Auvergne countries.

The start was made in Châtel-Guyon, in Puy-de-Dôme, near his place of residence near Clermont-Ferrand. The arrival was judged at Puy Mary which he described on Friday morning as “a fantastic place”, “one of my favorite places”. At the start of the race, he crossed on the side of the roadwe marry Amandine and her first child Angus, born in prison.

RomainBardet fell to 100ekilometers from the route on this stage of 191.5 kilometers, while the Dutchman Bauke Mollema, was soon forced to retire (crime in the left wrist) and other riders including the Colombian Nairo Quintana. Stunned, right hip raw, he got back on the bike to take his place in the peloton and finish the stage.

One drop to 65km / h

If he remained on the ramps in the last two climbs, the Frenchman managed to limit the time loss in the general classification and fell from fourth to eleventh place, three minutes from the wearer of the yellow jersey, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

The fall occurred in a wide downhill curve, with a speed of 65 km / h according to the information he provided on arrival. “At this speed, it is not a harmless fall,” had reacted in the race his sports director, Julien Jurdie.

“It could not have been worse today,” the driver said after the finish. “I stumbled and hit my head. I had a hard time finding my senses immediately. I have great pain in my right leg. I lost all my emotions during my fall, I was pissed today.”

The runner’s 8th Tour de France, his last under the colors of the AG2R La Mondiale team he has competed for since his debut, therefore ended prematurely. Next year, the native of Brioude (Haute-Loire) will run for the German team Sunweb.

With AFP