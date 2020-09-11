Historic Afghanistan peace talks open in Qatar on Saturday

The historic Taliban-Kabul peace talks, which have been delayed for more than six months, will begin on Saturday in Qatar in an attempt to end nearly nineteen years of conflict between the two sides in Afghanistan.

Nearly 40 years of war may come to an end. On Saturday, the Taliban and the Afghan government will begin historic peace talks in Qatar. The Taliban announced on Thursday that it was “ready to participate in the opening ceremony of the inter-Afghan talks to be held in Qatar. […] 12 September 2020 “, ie Saturday. They also insisted on their intention to” promote the negotiation process “and” bring about comprehensive peace and a purely Islamic system within the framework of [leurs]Islamic values ​​and [leurs]higher national interests “.

The Afghan presidency announced the departure of Doha on Friday for its 21 negotiators. The head of the Reconciliation Council, the ex-executive director and the failed candidate for the last presidential election, Abdullah Abdullah, will represent the Afghan government in particular at the first ceremony, she said. “We hope these talks will lead to peace, stability and an end to the war,” he tweeted last Thursday.

The delegation from AFG’s delegation led by Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the HCNR, will leave for Qatar on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the opening of the inter-Afghan talks. We hope that the talks will lead to permanent peace and stability and an end to war. – Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) September 10, 2020

For Mike Pompeo, a historic opportunity to end the “massacre”

Donald Trump immediately said that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would leave Washington on Thursday night “for a historic trip to Doha.” “We get along very well with the Taliban,” said the Republican billionaire, who is seeking to show a list of “peacemakers” less than two months before the November 3 US presidential election, despite his setbacks in the most serious international crises in his term.

Before leaving, Mike Pompeo urged the warlords not to “waste” this “historic opportunity” to end the “massacre” and the war in Afghanistan and actually began more than forty years ago with the Soviet invasion of December 1979, which was then resumed. of US intervention to overthrow the then-Taliban Taliban and to pursue al-Qaeda after the attacks of September 11, 2001. “I urge the negotiators to show pragmatism, restraint and restraint. the flexibility needed for this process to succeed, he says in a statement.

The United States welcomes the announcement that peace talks in Afghanistan will begin on 12 September. This is a historic moment and Afghanistan’s best chance to end forty years of war and bloodshed. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 10, 2020

President Trump, who has promised to “put an end to endless wars” and especially the longest conflict in the country’s history, wants all his troops to be returned from Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Capture exchange: a fixed point

Planned in March, the unprecedented peace talks between the two camps have been postponed regularly due to persistent disagreements over a prisoner exchange: about 5,000 Taliban against a thousand members of the Afghan forces. This provision, set out in a US-Taliban agreement signed in February in Qatar, confirming the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in mid-2021, initially aroused hostility from Kabul, which did not sign the text. .

The Afghan authorities were particularly reluctant to release the last 400 insurgents, accused or convicted of serious crimes, which they finally released last week, with the exception of a handful of prisoners. Six of them left Afghan ground on Thursday night in a special plane to Qatar, we learned from two Taliban sources and an Afghan government source.

“A few moments ago the six brothers […]arrived in good health in Qatar, ”tweeted Mohammad Naeem, spokesman spokesman.

Paris protests against Taliban liberation

Several countries, including Australia and France, oppose the release of these prisoners, guilty of killing some of their citizens in Afghanistan. Again on Thursday, Paris revolted against the release of Afghans involved in the murder of French citizens, one of whom is a former Afghan soldier accused of killing five French soldiers and wounding 13 others. 2012. Another, also a former soldier, killed three Australian soldiers.

“France reiterates its strong opposition to the release of individuals convicted of committing crimes against French citizens, especially soldiers and humanitarian workers who, together with our Afghan partners, have worked with dedication for security and assistance to people in need,” said French Foreign Minister Jean. -Yves Le Drian in a statement.

With AFP