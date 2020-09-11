Israel, Bahrain announce “historic” agreement to normalize relations

Israel and Bahrain reached an agreement on Friday to normalize relations, a month after the landmark agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Hebrew state. The announcement was also made by Donald Trump, and the deal was to be officially signed in the White House next week.

A “historic step towards peace in the Middle East”. Bahrain and Israel have reached an agreement to normalize relations, the leaders of the two states and US President Donald Trump announced on Friday (September 11) in a joint press release.

“The opening of a direct dialogue on the creation of links between these two dynamic societies and developed economies will make it possible to reaffirm the transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region,” he said. written in this release.

Bahrain’s decision follows what was taken in the United Arab Emirates in August and caused a wave of disapproval in parts of the Arab-Muslim world.

>> To read too :Israel-UAE agreement, sign of “new state of mind” in the Middle East

“Israeli citizens, I am pleased to inform you that tonight we will reach a new peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement is an addition to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. in Hebrew.

Signing ceremony Tuesday

“Another historic breakthrough today!” Also announced US President Donald Trump on Twitter. “Our two great friends Israel and Bahrain have signed a peace agreement,” he added.

Another HISTORICAL breakthrough today! Our two BIG friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain sign a peace agreement – the second Arab country to conclude peace with Israel in 30 days! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

Bahrain and Israel share with other Arab countries in the region the same hostility towards Iran, which Manama accuses of having instrumented the Shiite community in Bahrain against the ruling Sunni dynasty.

During a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Manama in late August, the King of Bahrain reaffirmed his country’s support for the creation of a Palestinian state, and seemed to implicitly reject Washington’s call for swift relations with Israel.

The White House’s joint statement said Bahrain will attend a signing ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at the White House in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu.

With AFP and Reuters