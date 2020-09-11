Israel: the shorts are rebelling

In the early summer, young Israeli women fought for the right to go to school in shorts. A seemingly easy struggle, but which reveals the great gap between secularists and religious people in Israeli society.

In the heat wave in Israel, 13-year-old Kai and her friends are kicked out of school for wearing shorts that are considered too short. The teenagers fight back and start the “shorts revolt”. Across the country, young girls are demonstrating to dress the way they want.

In addition to the anecdote, these young Israelis intend to counteract the growing influence of religion. Their struggle highlights one of the most important lines of crime that plagues Israeli society today: the opposition between secularists and religious people. With women’s clothing at the center of the debate.

>> To see, our program À l’Affiche! : “Scenes from married life in Tel Aviv”