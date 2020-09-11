Juventus are thinking of Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud joins the list of qualified candidates to become Juventus’ next center-back after Higuain’s farewell.

Olivier Giroud, who was announced at FC Barcelona last winter to provide an additional solution in a Blaugrana attack without any real contribution from the side, could have had the chance to develop with Lionel Messi. In the end, the French international stayed at Chelsea and he did well because he managed to get more playing time after the Premier League resumed after the lockout period.

Olivier Giroud even shone with six goals in nine games after the Premier League “restart”. A promising end to the season, which means that he hopes to get a role with the Blues during the 2020-2021 season. But now, with the XXL recruitment of Chelsea, the task will be difficult for Olivier Giroud. If no one still knows Frank Lampard’s intentions and his hierarchy in place nine, he is very much provided with the Blues.

Giroud already agree with Juventus?





Despite Michy Batshuayi’s departure, on loan at Crystal Palace, Chelsea still have four players who can play in front. The two newcomers, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, as well as Tammy Abarahm, the Blues’ top scorer last season and finally Olivier Giroud. If the Frenchman is ready for a fight, he may just as well be tempted to take on a new challenge. And according to Sky Sports Italia, Olivier Giroud would be on Juventus’ shortlist.

The Italian champions are still looking for number nine for next season and are likely to beat the other in this case after reaching an agreement to release Gonzalo Higuain from his contract. Luis Suarez has long been the favorite to come and strengthen Juventus, but Uruguayan is said to have withdrawn and not so convinced to join the Serie A club this summer.

According to information from Sky Sport Italia, the leaders of Juventus have also begun negotiations with Chelsea and the world champion 2018 in the greatest secrecy, and all parties have even quickly reached an agreement on an estimated transfer. about 5 million euros. The French international striker is also said to have agreed to a two-year contract with Juventus. After almost playing with Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud could therefore this time have the opportunity to play with Cristiano Ronaldo next season.