Koeman: “Exceptional to have Messi with us”

Ronald Koeman, Barça’s new coach, expressed his satisfaction on Friday with being able to count on Lionel Messi.

Just a week ago, Lionel Messi announced his decision to stay in Barcelona. After trying to force a start, the Argentine decided to continue with Blaugrana. To the delight of the team’s supporters and its coach Ronald Koeman.

The new coach of the Catalan team has not yet had the opportunity to talk about the subject. He did so last Friday during an intervention on the club’s TV channel. “It’s fantastic, everyone knows that Messi is the best player in the world. It’s exceptional to have him with us. We have to put it in the best physical condition, because its technical properties are well established ”.

Messi could play on Saturday

Barça will be out this weekend. In a friendly match and ten days before his first league meeting, Spain’s vice-champion meets Nastic Tarragona. Messi was able to participate in 45 minutes of this opposition without action. “Every player should have 45 minutes of playing time,” says Koeman. “The point will not be the most important thing, we want to settle down at the tactical level in the first place. “

As a reminder, Messi started training last Monday. After training on his own, he has reunited with the rest of his teammates and is recovering physically.