new riots after a police error, ten dead

Clashes between protesters who revolted over police misconduct and law enforcement continued into the night from Thursday to Friday in Bogota and other cities across the country, with at least ten dead and hundreds injured.

The second day of protests in Bogota and tensions do not abate. The uprising of a police blunder, the protesters gathered again in several districts of the Colombian capital, Thursday, September 10, and clashes with the police finally broke out at night. At least ten people died and hundreds were injured.

Seven people, most of them “very young”, were shot dead in Bogota, the capital’s mayor, Claudia Lopez, told a news conference on Thursday. The seven victims were between 17 and 27 years old. Authorities in Soacha, a suburb of Bogota, told AFP that three other deaths had been recorded in the city.

“We are not on a battlefield”

Violent clashes also broke out overnight in Medellin (northwest) and Cali (southwest), AFP reporters stated.

The government has announced that 1,600 police and 300 soldiers will be sent as reinforcements. The mayor of the capital also specified that 175 people were injured, including 66 by firearms and 12 by knives, “but we are not on a battlefield”, she was upset.

The fatal accident was then re-evaluated to a total of 209 civilians and 188 law enforcement personnel.

“Accidental use of firearms”

“There is solid evidence of a police-uneven use of firearms (…) What kind of training do they receive to have this absolutely disproportionate response to a demonstration?”, Had previously explained the mayor, who is an activist in opposition to President Ivan Duque .

According to the government, “56 police stations were vandalized and 77 people were arrested for” violence against the police. “” We are facing massive acts of violence, “said Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo.

On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered to protest outside the police station where Javier Ordoñez had been taken during his violent arrest the night before. The scene, filmed by witnesses, was published on social media and quickly went viral. The 43-year-old engineer, who completed his legal studies, died a few hours later in hospital.

Extensive clashes in Medellin, Cali or Barranquillla

Clashes broke out and then spread to several districts of the capital as well as to other major cities, such as Medellin, Cali or Barranquilla (north).

Among the injured is Frankpierre Charry, 23, now in hospital between life and death. “He was going to a block, he was in front of two policemen who were hiding and who shot him,” in the southern part of the capital, his mother Blanca Clavijo told AFP.

“Doctors say he was shot in the back, a short distance away, which hit him in the stomach and injured his intestines, his colon,” she said desperately, demanding that “justice be done to them. Murderous cops.”

In videos shared on social media, we can see rescued people fleeing in the middle of shots. A man shouts: “He was hit! He was hit!”, While another, bloody, lying on the ground, is pulled by the protesters.

