OFFICIAL – Leeds confirm Bielsa extension

Argentina’s coach was without a contract but agreed to stay in the club’s first season in the English top flight after 16 years of absence.

Excellent news for the promoted, Leeds United, Marcelo Bielsa will be on the bench for the residents of Elland Road this season. On Thursday, Marcelo Bielsa had confirmed that he would continue the adventure with the final winner of the championship before his team’s first match in the Premier League against Liverpool this weekend, although no contract has yet been signed. It’s ready now, this Friday. Leeds have confirmed the extension of the previous technique for the Olympique de Marseille.

Leeds United are delighted to confirm that Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain coach for the 2020/21 season. The former Argentina and Chile coach took responsibility for a total of 100 matches for Leeds in 2018, winning 56, 17 draws and 27 losses in two seasons.Before season, Bielsa took on guided Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship title, winning the championship by ten points and created the story of the club’s centenary “, the club said in its press release.

#LUFC are pleased to confirm that Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year contract with the club – Leeds United (@LUFC) September 11, 2020

The contract between Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United had expired at the end of the 2019-2020 season, but the English club worked hard to bring back the Argentine coach who brought Leeds United back to the Premier League after 16 years of absence from the English football elite. “I will work next season at Leeds United”, Bielsa had confirmed during Thursday’s press conference before the match. “Everything has been arranged and I will definitely be here this season, but like any negotiation, nothing will be done until it is clear.”

Asked why there was a delay in agreeing on a new contract, Bielsa said: “It does not matter. I have worked 100% since we were promoted. The club, the fans, the players, they all deserve to play in the Premier League.” Leeds United could not have had a more difficult first match than a trip to Anfield for their return to the Premier League, where Liverpool have been unbeaten in the league since April 2017.