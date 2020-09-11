OFFICIAL – Loïc Mbe Soh leaves PSG for Nottingham Forest

PSG central defender Loic Mbe Soh has just been sold to English club Nottingham Forest.

Loic Mbe Soh will not defend PSG’s colors this season. One year from the end of his contract and after refusing the offer of extension, the young central back (19 years) chose to slip away. As revealed by Goal a few days ago, he joins Nottingham Forest, an England D2 team.

Among the former European champions, Mbé Soh will be coached by a compatriot, in this case Sabri Lamouchi. He will also rub shoulders with other former elite Frenchmen, such as Brice Samba, Nuno Da Costa, Yohan Benalouane and Gaetan Bong.

Loïc Mbe Soh was transferred to @NFFC from Inglaterra. El @PSG_espanol congratulations to Loïc for his training years at the Club and desea lo the best for the rest of his professional career ❤️💙 #TackLoic pic.twitter.com/wZVZE0XpJr – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) September 11, 2020

The transfer fee and the duration of the contract for the international tricolor for 19 years have not been communicated.

Mbé Soh, who was launched in the first team of PSG in the spring of 2019 by Thomas Tuchel, has finally only played three competitive matches with his training club. He nevertheless left the capital with the status of reigning double champion in France.