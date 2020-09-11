OFFICIAL – Tatarusanu leaves the Olympics for Milan

Olympique Lyonnais have just sold their Romanian international goalkeeper, Ciprian Tatarusanu, to AC Milan.

The Olympics have just separated from a fourth player in the space of a week. After Marçal, Rafael and Tete, the Rhone club let their replacement goalkeeper, Ciprian Tatarusanu, slip away on Friday.

The Romanian international goalkeeper was transferred to AC Milan for a fee of € 500,000. He serves as the No. 1 replacement, Gianluigi Donnarumma. He knows Serie A quite well, as he defended the colors of Fiorentina between 2014 and 2017.

In Lyon, Tatarusanu was also a replacement. It was only used during Anthony Lope’s unavailability, or in connection with League Cup matches. In total, he only participated in 6 meetings with the formation of Rudi Garcia.

As a reminder, before landing at the 2019 Olympics, the Romanian giant (68 international coats) played for two seasons in Nantes.