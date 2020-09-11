OFFICIAL – Vito Mannone arrives in Monaco

AS Monaco have just welcomed Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone to their squad.

Mannone is known for spending time at Arsenal in the mid-2000s, but never won. He also passed through Hull City and Sunderland. His most recent experience was in Denmark, near Esbjerg.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 Vito Mannone 🔴⚪ AS Monaco has secured the services of the experienced 32-year-old Italian porter. Vito Mannone is committed to June 2022.https://t.co/DOren5kH6z – AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 11, 2020

He takes Subasic’s place

Mannone will probably develop as an understudy for goalkeeper number 1, Benjamin Lecomte. Digitally, he replaces a local icon in Danijel Subasic’s person.

Monaco therefore continues to accelerate its recruitment. Since the arrival of Niko Kovac at the helm, ASM has completed the arrival of Kevin Volland, Caio Henrique and thus Mannone. Other transfers may still follow, as the club is still targeting a midfielder according to rumors.