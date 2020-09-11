our observers tell us about the unprecedented floods in West Africa

I created a “Solidarité Sans Frontière” group on WhatsApp during Covid-19. During these floods, we used this group to help the victims and encourage people to take individual action. The fifth district, especially the Harobanda district, has been experiencing floods for more than a week. Since the day before yesterday (Monday, September 7), it is the Saga district, in the fourth arrondissement, that the water has flowed out everywhere and is rising. People are being tested, some have no place to move, no help. On the street outside, the victims are with their belongings and do not know where to go. There are displaced persons who have received protection in school classes, but sometimes there are five families in the same place, without blankets, without food.

Because it is anarchy, people use it to steal other people’s business. But we must help each other. In my WhatsApp group, we call by making short videos and we explain that it can take five minutes to drop clothes for a family in need. We have also started collecting, especially from the diaspora.

I’m 38 years old and I’ve never seen this. In 2012, there had been significant floods, but not to this extent. Areas that are wiped off the map are a first for me. And nothing was planned to protect the population: it had been necessary to evacuate neighborhoods near the river. People are exhausted and storage and security are lacking.