PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: “Go to the end of the potential of our project”

The president of Paris Saint-Germain returned to the “Final 8” in C1 and talked about the 50-year-old club in the capital.

In an interview with the collector’s edition of the magazine dedicated to the 50 years of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi returned to the capital club’s incredible journey in the Champions League.

“I told myself first that it was really very special to see the club in the final just when they reached the milestone of 50 years. May Paris Saint-Germain live for the first time a Champions League final at such a moment in its history , it’s a symbol that moved me a lot.I also thought about the huge amount of work done since our arrival at the club’s manager in 2011. During these nine years, I wanted a PSG that could face the biggest clubs in the world. We had already achieved this before this final in Lisbon, but we have now entered another category “, acknowledged the PSG president.

“The greatest satisfaction in my presidency? Yes, you can say that. To be honest, many emotions are mixed when I see PSG reach the Champions League final. It is a special feeling to be together in the final. I felt very proud over the team, which made a fantastic performance.Unfortunately we had bad luck in this game against Bayern, which was very close.played very little.Of course everyone was sad about the result but the work of getting to the final was really fantastic.On the match night thought I’m also on what we’re all been going through for six months, to this pandemic that has claimed so many victims and is changing our lives. I’ve already said that and I will repeat it, the real heroes of 2020 are healthcare professionals around in the world and all these people on the front lines to face the tragedies caused by this health crisis, I dedicate our trip to them in the Champions League“, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi added.

PSG president thanked supporters for their support in C1 this season: “It was great to feel all this passion behind the team! In fact, they were not in Lisbon, but it’s like they were there with us. This final tournament, we played it by taking the soul with us to the Parc des Princes An important moment of our season will be the return match against Dortmund (2-0, March 11). That night, Parc was empty, but it was full outside, in a way … For me, an unforgettable moment was the players’ arrival at the stadium when the bus was escorted by the fans’ singing and smoke, which gave our players a lot of strength, which created a dynamic up to Lisbon, where we had to adapt to the specific context of these matches behind closed doors.

Nasser pays tribute to his predecessors





“I would like to extend a big thank you to our supporters, in Paris, in France and around the world: their love gave fantastic energy to the whole team to go to the final of a Champions League for the first time. You know, it’s a fantastic club: a fantastic team of fantastic supporters.Our success is also theirs, because they have always been there for the club, even during very difficult years before our arrival.Without the public, without these millions and millions of supporters, football would not be what it is Neither the players nor ourselves, the leaders, must forget that “, added the head of the capital club.

This C1 final made Nasser Al-Khelaïfi even hungrier: “It’s a great moment, which confirms to me the idea that the club has become extremely competitive. I know we’re going in the right direction. But we still have many things to do to reach full potential in our project. Even before this final in Lisbon, Paris Saint-Germain’s work was already unique in the world, especially during such a short period. But I insist on this point, we can go much further “.

The president of the capital club took the opportunity to hire all the people who have passed PSG: “It is obvious to me that without the 460 players, without all the coaches and managers who have gone through PSG, this fantastic Champions League trip would never have been possible. And it would not have been possible either. It would have been possible without the work of all staff during all these years in the club’s various services with the ambition, each in his profession, to make it grow.I thank them all and I say to them: 50 years or not, compared to many other clubs we will always be the ones youngest, and it’s amazing! Let’s stay young forever … (smiles) “.