PSG – Neymar announces his return to training

PSG’s Brazilian star announced on social networks.

Good news for PSG supporters twenty-four hours after the defeat against RC Lens with a smaller team: Neymar is back in training.

The Brazilian announced the good news on social media. Several PSG players were tested twice this morning to be able to resume training, including those who tested positive after their holiday in Ibiza.

Now at 100%, Neymar should be present with PSG for Classic against OM on Sunday night.