The Covid-19 crisis around the world

120 international press releases to illustrate the challenges of the Covid-19 health crisis. This week, Cartooning for Peace wanted to approach the global pandemic from different perspectives: political, social, economic or even ecological.

Parents terrorized when their children arrive, back from school … This illustration by cartoonist André-Philippe Côté shows the anxiety caused by the pandemic, which is experienced by millions of people around the world.

For his new book, the association Cartooning for Peace, whose network of designers spans 67 countries on every continent, wanted to return to the coronavirus crisis.

Its goal: to take a look at tomorrow’s world by addressing various issues such as the economic, political, social or even environmental impact of the international pandemic.