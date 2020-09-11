the defendants say they are “moved” by the victims’ “courage”

The defendants who were present at the trial of the Paris attacks in 2015 in Paris said that they were unanimously “touched” on Friday by the story of relatives of the victims and survivors of the Charlie Hebdo massacre.

At the end of a week marked by the victims’ moving testimonies, the defendants in the Charlie Hebdo trial on Friday, September 11, praised the “courage” and “dignity” of the survivors of the murder, which provoked contrasting reactions from the civilian parties.

Invited to respond to the horrific stories that have been heard since Monday before the Specialist Court in Paris, Saïd Makhlouf, like all his co-spokesmen, wants to be clear: “I wanted to tell the families of the victims that they are very brave,” he assures us.

The thirties, corpulent silhouette and hair gathered in a mini-ponytail, indicate that they have been “really touched” by these several testimonies. “I can only sympathize with their suffering,” he explains from the glass box where some of the accused rub their shoulders.

A “bloodbath” told at the bar

A total of fourteen people are being tried at the Assize Court for their logistical support to Chérif and Saïd Kouachi, as well as to Amedy Coulibaly, perpetrator of the Charlie Hebdo, Montrouge and Hyper Cacher attacks. Among them, three are considered standard.

These attacks, carried out in a coordinated manner on 7, 8 and 9 January 2015, killed 17 people, 10 of them at Charlie Hebdo’s premises. A “bloodbath” told at the helm by several survivors of the weekly, including cartoonist Coco, is sometimes unbearable.

Like several other defendants heard in the bar, Willy Prévost condemns the attacks in 2015 and claims that they are foreign to jihadist ideology. “I spat at these people, at the Kouachi brothers I do not even know, at Amedy Coulibaly who I thought I knew,” he blasted.

>> To read too :How Kouachi and Coulibaly prepared for the attack on “Charlie Hebdo”

“I am a Muslim and I do not understand why we kill in the name of God, in the name of the Prophet, I do not understand … We do not kill because we have drawn”, Metin Karasular adds “condolences” to the families of the victims.

Sincere feelings or distressed compassion, as part of a well-established defense strategy? On the bench for the civil parties, MeMarie-Laure Barré, a lawyer for victims’ relatives, does not hide her irritation. “I’m very uncomfortable with what I just heard,” she says.

“I can understand that the accused wants to stand out from the extremely serious facts and images” projected during the trial. But “when we provide equipment, when we sell weapons and Kalashnikov, it’s not for playing golf!”, She adds.

“We never have a break from our grief”

On the defense side, everyone is protesting. “Some civilian parties want to withdraw the freedom of speech of the accused,” said Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, counsel for Ali Riza Polat, only of the 11 accused present at the hearing to be charged with “complicity” in terrorist crimes.

Often aggressive since the beginning of the trial, the latter said that he was previously “sorry” for his “behavior”. “I’m led fast” but “I have nothing to do with it. I distance myself from what the three of them did”, he assures and turns to the victims.

These exchanges came to end a new day with tributes to the missing, including cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, aka Tignous, and economist and columnist Bernard Maris, who published in Charlie under the nickname “Uncle Bernard”.

“We never have a break from our grief. Because we miss it in the morning, in the evening, on birthdays, at parties, at the beginning of the school year,” Tignou’s widow, Chloé Verlhac, testified, saying she wanted to “resist” fear. “.

With AFP