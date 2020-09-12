Alessandro Florenzi: “PSG, one of the big clubs in Europe”

Arriving on Thursday from AS Roma, the Italian defender is aware that he is joining a senior European club in the French capital.

As expected since Thursday, Alessandro Florenzi has strengthened PSG’s management. The club from the French capital formalized its arrival on Friday night, after the player managed to pass his medical examination. The Italian right-back arrives from AS Roma and after a year on loan in Valencia.

Within the Ile-de-France team, Florenzi will replace Thomas Meunier digitally, who left for Borussia Dortmund this summer. The club staff hopes to have smelled right, as he did two years ago with the Spanish left-wing Juan Bernat. For his part, the defender does not shy away from his pleasure to join the latest C1 finalist.

“Extraordinary challenges await us this season”

“I am particularly proud and happy to be a player for Paris Saint-Germain. It is one of the big clubs in Europe today, which was confirmed again by their trip to the Champions League final last month. I would like to give my best for Paris Saint-Germain and for its followers “, highlighted the new number 24 of the Champion of France after signing his contract, before clearly showing his ambition and determination.

“We have extraordinary challenges ahead of this season. It will be a pleasure and an honor to meet them with my new teammates, who are some of the best players in the world.”, he added. In Paris he joined another Italian, in the person of Marco Verratti. We wish him the same success.