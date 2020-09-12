Already irresistible, Salah breaks a 32-year record

By hitting a hat-trick against Leeds on Saturday, Mohamed Salah signed a feat that no Liverpool player has achieved since 1988.

Mohamed Salah has a little less hair at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season, but his talent and his qualities in front of the goals remain intact. He proved it in the championship’s first match, which was played on Saturday against Leeds United.

In front of the promoted, the Egyptian international signed a hat trick, and played a leading role in the difficult success that his family had (4-3). A red who found the fault three times in the first match of the championship, this had not happened since the 1988/89 campaign. At that time, it was the Irishman John Aldridge who had achieved this feat. Note that in total only 8 players saw a triple in the PL from the beginning of the exercise. But in the last decade, only Citizen Raheem Sterling has achieved such an achievement.

1988 – Mohamed Salah is the first @LFC players to score a hat-trick on MD1 during a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton 1988-89. Magic. pic.twitter.com/pI1YzYcywf – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

Salah comes close to 100 goals with Liverpool



With his player’s hat trick, Salah is just three units away from reaching his 100th goal for Liverpool. There are 97 registered in 154 games.

Note that Liverpool have won each of the last 35 matches in which Salah scored. This is the record in the PL, all teams together. The former was held by Rooney at Manchester United (between 2008 and 2011). A statistic that further highlights the importance of Pharaoh among the Merseysiders.