Atlético, Diego Simeone positive for Covid-19

Atlético Madrid have just announced that their coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentine coach for Rojiblancos has just been diagnosed positive for Covid-19. This was said by the Spanish club on Saturday in a press release. El Cholo is asymptomatic. El Han was placed in solitary confinement at home to observe quarantine.

Simeone did not lead the final training session for his team, which took place this Saturday night. His positivity was really already established.

At the height of the pandemic, Simeone had worked with his wife against the spread of the virus. He made a special donation to the Spanish Red Cross and urged people to do the same through a video on social networks.

Positive cases are multiplied by Atlético

During the past two weeks, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias have also been infected with coronavirus in the Madrid camp. And before that, there are Sime Vrsaljko and Angel Correa who had been affected and who had to miss Final 8 in the Champions League.

La Liga resumed on Saturday, but Atlético benefited from a one-week extension in their cut-off period when they took part in the Final 8 of the Champions League. This is also the case for Barça, Real, Sevilla and Elche.