Danish Søren Kragh Andersen wins in stage 14

This is his first Tour victory. Danish Søren Kragh Andersen finished the joint work for the Sunweb team to win 14e stage of the Tour de France, Saturday 12 September, on the banks of the Rhône in Lyon.

Kragh Andersen reached the final to get 15 seconds ahead of the first peloton, set by Slovenian Luka Mezgec ahead of Italian Simone Consonni and Slovakian Peter Sagan. Slovenian Primoz Roglic put on his sixth yellow jersey at the end of the race. transition steps run in the heat.

Peter Sagans Bora left most of the sprinters behind and especially the wearer of the green jersey, the Irishman Sam Bennett, in today’s biggest difficulty, Col de Béal, crossed in the lead by the Swiss Stefan Küng who had escaped shortly after departure.

The coercion continued for about sixty kilometers with the help of CCC from Italian Matteo Trentin. He led Bennett and his family to give up 80 kilometers from the finish.

A new success for the Sunweb team

In the end, the Sunweb team led the operations. First with Belgian Tiesj Benoot, who went out on the penultimate hill, 11 kilometers from the finish. Then with Kragh Andersen who countered an attack from French Julian Alaphilippe, who himself chased after German Lennard Kvne.

Kragh Andersen, who had never won on the tour before, gave Sunweb another success after Swiss Marc Hirschi’s Thursday in Sarran (Corrèze).

The 26-year-old Dane, winner of Paris-Tours 2018, won the Paris-Nice time trial in March last year. “I had really very good legs”, tasted today’s winner. “Marc Hirschi inspired us, it gave us confidence”.

Sunday the 15the The 174.5 km long stage connects Lyon to the top of the Grand Colombier. Two first-class passes, Selle de Fromentel and Col de la Biche, are climbed before the final ascent of 17.4 kilometers (by 7.1%), classified outside the category.

