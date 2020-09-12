dozens of arrests during a meeting in Minsk against the government

Belarussian police made dozens of arrests on Saturday as thousands of people, mostly women, gathered in Minsk to demand the release of one of the figures in the protest.

Anger does not fall in Belarus. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck, killing dozens of protesters on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Ahead of a mass protest expected on Sunday, a peaceful women’s meeting was held in central Minsk on Saturday. Some hit on pots with ladles, others shouted “Bring back our Masha”, referring to one of the opposition leaders’ diminutives, Maria Kolesnikova. The 38-year-old woman was arrested this week after resisting forced deportation by tearing up her passport.

Clashes broke out in the central square of Liberty, when masked and hijacked men in black tried to arrest protesters who drove them back, according to images broadcast by the TV channel. Belsat and the independent medium Tut.by.

About forty arrests

In another video, riot police brutally throw protesters into police cars. According to the human rights group Viasna, more than 40 people have been arrested. Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Tchemodanova said “women have been arrested” without saying how many or providing additional information.

Belsat, an opposition television station in Warsaw, told the Telegram messaging app that two of its journalists covering the protest were also arrested.

The re-election on 9 August to the presidency of this former Soviet republic, Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, with a score of 80%, gave rise to an unprecedented protest movement in Belarus to condemn a fraudulent vote.

All Belarusian opposition figures, often women, in this historic protest, which is marked by record demonstrations every Sunday in Minsk, are now either in exile or in prison.

Challenged on the streets for over a month, Belarus’ President Alexander Loukachenko will be in Russia on Monday to meet with his counterpart Vladimir Poutine, the Kremlin, and confirms that “integration” of the two countries will be on the agenda.

