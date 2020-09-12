Fulham – Arsenal (0-3), The Gunners start very well behind the trio Lacazette – Aubameyang – Willian

In this first London derby, Arsenal did brief work with Fulham with goals from Lacazette, Gabriel and Aubameyang.

Winner of Community Shield against Liverpool two weeks ago, Arsenal starts the 2020-2021 season on the hats on wheels. Eight in the championship last season, the Gunners are keen to catch up and do not want to lose points along the way.

After the first six months of the adaptation, Mikel Arteta can now count on a group that looks like him and the 3-4-3 that was established last Saturday at Craven Cottage proved it.

In a style whose legacy comes from Pep Guardiola with very offensive backs, Arsenal took advantage of the promoted neighbor’s weakness to start their championship perfectly.

By opening the scoring in the 8th minute on fox surfaces, Alexandre Lacazette responded to rumors that sent him from the Gunners. The Frenchman’s goal released the nerves of his teammates, such as the fight between Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah during the warm-up before the match.

Aubameyang panics

Dominators, Arteta’s men have shown seriousness, especially defensively and have been able to count on a very leggy Willian. For his first match with his new club, the Brazilian hit the amount on a subtle free kick and simply delivered two assists …

Less prominent than these two attacking partners, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang woke up during the second act to shoot Fulham with a flat open foot reminiscent of a certain Thierry Henry.

The former Stéphanois are now 11 goals in their last 11 league games. We better understand why the London club does not want to differ from its captain.

Gabonese’s 3-0 goal following the first goal for former Lille native Gabriel from a corner dampened all hopes for Scott Parker’s men.

Fulham have been promoted this season and have already shown extreme weaknesses and must already quickly find solutions to not live the same season as two years ago and which had led to a decline in the championship despite a significant recruitment.