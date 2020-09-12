In Mali, the junta commits to an 18-month transition

The Malian junta on Saturday received the adoption of a political “charter”, which sets the 18-month duration of the transition period that must be followed by elections.

The head of the Malian junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, promised on Saturday, September 12, to form a government to restore civilian power within 18 months of the adoption of a transitional charter.

Experts appointed by the junta who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18 adopted this “charter” after three days of discussions in Bamako between politicians, civil society and the military.

In detail, this charter indicates that the interim head of state may be a civilian or a soldier and states the duration of the transition period to 18 months, which must be followed by elections, Moussa Camara explained. -talk about ongoing discussions. The interim president will be appointed by voters elected by the junta, he added after three days of negotiations.

“We undertake not to spare any effort to implement all these resolutions in the exclusive interest of the Malian people,” said Colonel Assimi Goïta.

“We pray and hope for the understanding and support of the international community in this correct and diligent implementation of the Charter and the Roadmap for the Transition,” he added.

“The emergence of a new Mali”

“The results you have achieved allow me to hope for the emergence of a new, democratic, secular, prosperous Mali, based on work, social justice and equality,” the junta leader told participants. .

Some of Mali’s international partners, starting with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are demanding that civilians be returned within a maximum of one year after a civilian-led transition.

ECOWAS, which imposed an embargo on trade and financial flows to Mali, gave the junta until Tuesday to appoint a civilian president and prime minister.

