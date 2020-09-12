Liverpool, Klopp happy with his troops

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp praised his players after the victory against Leeds United (3-1).

Liverpool started their league career successfully. This Saturday, the Reds took the lead at Leeds United (4-3). A complicated victory, but still deserved. Although they joined three times in the selection, the champions of England were able to secure the victory to their coach’s great happiness.

After the meeting, Jurgen Klopp congratulated his men on the result, but complimented them most on the face they put on. The German mainly liked how his team responded to the opponent’s problems.

“Sometimes we played exceptional football”

“People who know football suspect that Leeds can cause problems for us because they can cause problems for everyone. They gave us some, we scored three goals so we made mistakes, but they forced us to make those mistakes. Our mistakes were obvious, so we will work on it and improve. But sometimes we played outstanding football and it was not easy for a first season match “, he said at the end of the match at the BBC microphone.

The head of the team also admitted that he was surprised by the fact that his training but also Bielsa’s training physically lasted until the last whistle of the match. “We did not make a preparation where we flew over everything. Everyone could see the intensity we put into the game. We were ready for a fight, there was a point we wanted to demonstrate and the boys did. And if the result had been 3-3, I would have said the same thing “, Insured Klopp.