Monaco – Kevin Volland: “League 1 differs from the German championship”

New ASM recruiter, the German international, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, is eager to be part of this ambitious project.

Ninth in Ligue 1 last season, AS Monaco found Islam Slimani’s successor this summer. The Principality Club has secured the services of striker Kevin Volland. He comes from Bayer Leverkusen, a club with which he scored 10 goals and gave 8 assists in the Bundesliga last year.

On the mountain, the 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract and thus extended it to 2024. After four years in the Bayer Leverkusen jersey, he will discover a new championship. For his greatest pleasure, which he recalled on Friday at a press conference, alongside his official presentation;

“Glad to join this club with a great story”

“It’s a new experience to discover league 1, it’s different from the German championship. It’s a lot of speed, physique, I hope to be able to give my contribution to the team, I saw that there were many duels in Ligue 1, I will do my best to improve and help the team.I played my first friendly match against Nice, it was a good experience even though it had been two days since I arrived.I will need some time, because I have not done any preparation in Germany But I’m at the coach’s disposal “, said the German striker, who wants to experience the same success as one of his countrymen at Rock.

“I know Klinsmann played in Monaco and I hope to do as well as him here. He is a legend in Germany. I remember Monaco’s trip to the 2004 Champions League, I remember that adventure,” said the Morientes jersey. “If I’m here it’s because Monaco is a good club with a great history, that’s one of the reasons I came here.”, Kevin Volland then added. This Saturday (17:00) AS Monaco meets FC Nantes.