more than 10,000 new cases in France in one day, a record since the epidemic began

The daily number of pollutants due to Covid-19 exceeded 10,000 for the first time on Saturday in France. 17 people died in 24 hours.

This is a record task since the launch of large-scale tests in the country: France has crossed the threshold of 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to data published on Saturday by Public Health France.

The number of confirmed cases in one day amounted to 10,561, against 9,406 new cases the day before, the health service said. The degree of positivity (the proportion of the number of tested positives in relation to the total number of tested persons) remains stable at 5.4% and 17 people died in 24 hours.

The number of patients entering intensive care has increased further, with 417 new patients in hospital over the past seven days, or 28 more in 24 hours. Eighty-six new sources of pollution have also been discovered, a figure down in one day. There were 106 of them the day before.

Seven days of isolation instead of fourteen

A total of 30,910 people have died from Covid-19 since the epidemic in France six months ago and 10 million tests have been carried out.

Faced with an “obvious deterioration” of the situation, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday announced a reduction of the isolation period to 7 days for positive cases and their contacts, a reduction of waiting times for tests.

On Saturday, the prime minister tested “negative” for Covid-19 during a second screening and ended his isolation.

With AFP