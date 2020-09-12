New mobilization of yellow vests, Champs-Élysées closed

Police Chief Didier Lallement warned on Saturday that at the time of the mobilization of the yellow vests in Paris, “there can be no destruction, chaos on the Champs-Élysées”, where two demonstrations have been banned.

While the yellow vests are being mobilized again for the start of the school year, on Saturday 12 September in Paris, the police chief warned Didier Lallement that two demonstrations had been banned on the Champs-Élysées

“There is a concern for calm on this avenue which is a showcase for our country. So I have banned these demonstrations”, the prefect explained in a press release on Place de l’Etoile, specifying that “there could be no destruction, no chaos on the Champs-Élysées “.

About 2,300 people have indicated that they intend to take part in the demonstration on the famous avenue, and 7,000 have shown interest, according to the event’s Facebook page.

At noon, police headquarters was announced on his Twitter account after making 154 arrests at 13.00 as part of this new mobilization of yellow vests in Paris.

“Important” police unit

On the other hand, two other processions, which were declared, were pared: one from Place de la Bourse, in the center of the capital; the other from Place Wagram, to the west.

“I hear about a dictatorship, but I note that there are opportunities for demonstrations […]on condition that they take place peacefully, that there is no destruction, “said Didier Lallement, also demanding” respect for barrier gestures “.

Without giving overall figures on the number of mobilized, the prefect referred to a “suitable”, “important” device with “mobility and sensitivity”, especially thanks to the deployment of 160 motorcyclists from the oppression brigades in violent action (BRAV-M).

Implementation of “monitors” for LBD carriers

Didier Lallement confirmed the support from this Saturday to a “monitor” for each carrier of LBD to help “in the control and good use” of this weapon, and the withdrawal of the old hand grenades of encirclement (GMD) replaced by a new model , which is considered less dangerous, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s announcements on Friday.

The prefect also believed that “infantile” was the call for “civil disobedience”, launched by one of the figures in the yellow vests, Jérôme Rodrigues, by not showing his identity card to slow down the control operations. “Our unit is calibrated to be able to perform these verifications,” he assured.

Born on November 17, 2018, the civic movement of yellow vests, anti-elite and fighting for more tax and social justice, is looking for a second wind after a first year when it upset France, between roundabout occupations and demonstrations sometimes violent.

With AFP