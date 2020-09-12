OFFICIAL – Ante Rebic will definitely join AC Milan

Borrowed last season, Ante Rebic will definitely settle in Milan as the club has reached an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt.

This is called converting the essay. Borrowed from AC Milan last season, Ante Rebic managed to convince Milan’s leaders to invest in him in the long term. The Croatian striker was definitely bought by Rossonneri from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Author of twelve goals in 30 matches, the vice world champion has been perfectly integrated into Stefano Pioli’s squad and is now linked with AC Milan until 2025. The Italian club has reportedly spent around 25 million euros to secure Rebic’s services.