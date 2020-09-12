Olympics – Rudi Garcia: “We can only get frustrated”

The Olympic coach seemed very frustrated on Friday night at a press conference, after his team shared points against Bordeaux (0-0).

“Given the physiognomy, we can only get frustrated”

Big winner against Dijon (4-1) on the second day of Ligue 1 for what was his first match since the Final 8 in Lisbon, Olympique Lyonnais hoped to be able to surf at his good pace, Friday night, on the lawn of Girondins de Bordeaux. More enterprising than their evening opponents, however, the Lyonnais were forced to split the score after a goalless draw (0-0). A real frustration for coach Rudi Garcia.

“These are two lost points. Given our dominance, the number of shots. Then when we frame too little and we fall on a compact block and a defense that always has a foot or something to counter our attacks, it is” It’s not easy. One goal would have been enough, we were not far from putting it together with Houssem (Aouar), it would have taken some success “, thus analyzed the technique at a press conference after the match and pointed out the lack of skill in their players during the latest gesture.

Bordeaux – Lyon (0-0), Girondins and the Olympics neutralize each other

“Drawing a draw in Bordeaux without scoring is a good result but given the physiognomy we can only get frustrated. It is not easy to play against a block. Bordeaux’s defense settles down to his 16.50 m, asks his off center attackers to come and do the 5th and 6th on the sides.We should have found more solutions in the back, in the corridors.The other solutions are strikes far away or scored goals in regular matches.We were not good enough in case, not enough killers “, then Rudi Garcia added. For its part, Bordeaux have still not conceded a single goal in three Ligue 1 matches this season.