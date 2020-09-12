Oxford vaccine trials resume after a short break

Clinical trials of the experimental vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have resumed in the UK, the drug group announced, three days after a break.

The drug group AstraZeneca has resumed its tests in the UK on a vaccine against the Covid-19 epidemic with the green light of the health authorities, the group announced on Saturday 12 September in a statement, three days after having to suspend.

“Clinical trials of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Regulatory Authority (MHRA) confirmed it was safe,” said the group, which is working on this project with the University of Oxford.

“Potentially unexplained disease”

The trials were put on hold on Wednesday after a “potentially unexplained illness”, possibly a serious side effect, in a participant in the UK.

An independent committee was then set up to assess the risks associated with the vaccine. The committee “has completed its investigation and told the MHRA that it is safe to test to resume in the UK”, said AstraZeneca.

One of the most advanced western projects

During a conference held online on Thursday, the group’s CEO, Pascal Soriot, said that such an interruption in testing was not abnormal, but that it had more resonance given the interest around this vaccine, is considered one of the most promising in the world. He also estimated that it was still possible to get a vaccine at the end of the year. [ou] early next year “.

The vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the British University of Oxford, is one of the most advanced Western projects, tested on tens of thousands of volunteers in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and since 31 August. , in the United States, in what is known as Phase 3 of the trials, the last, to verify safety and efficacy.

In its last point dated Wednesday, the WHO lists 35 “vaccine candidates” evaluated in clinical trials on humans around the world. Nine are already in the final stage or preparing to enter.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) estimates “that it may take at least until early 2021 for a Covid-19 vaccine to be ready for approval and available in sufficient quantities” for global use.

