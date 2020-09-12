PSG – OM, Valbuena thinks “Marseille can take advantage of the situation”

Former OM player Mathieu Valbuena believes that the Marseille club has a card to play given the context of this Classico.

OM – PSG, Fenerbahçe – Galatasaray, Olympiacos – Panathinaïkos … To think that Mathieu Valbuena has a weakness for clubs with electric atmospheres. Exiled for two seasons in Greece after a trip to Turkey, the former Marseille winger keeps a constant eye on the French championship and his former club.

“My heart is Marseille. This club has given me everything. It is thanks to him that I played in the Champions League and was international”, he acknowledged in the columns of Paris.

Sunday evening, “Small bike” will necessarily be the first supporter of the Villas-Boas men in Classico to oppose PSG. A PSG defeated on Thursday in Lens for their recovery and which goes on without certain holders such as Mbappé, Marquinhos or Icardi. Freedom of choice that allows OM to believe in it.

“OM may have something to say about this match. Given the specific circumstances related to Covid, the number of positive cases at PSG, the arena is partly empty … It will not be easy but OM can take advantage of the situation.”

Valbuena: “It was hot, it sent”

Of Classicos, Valbuena has played a few during his eight seasons in Marseille and knows the special thing about this meeting, although he admits that the Parisian dominance since Qatar’s arrival has unbalanced the flagship poster in Ligue 1.

“The classic games I played were high-intensity matches, including at the Parc des Princes. They were high-stakes matches. It was hot, it sent …”

“It is also true that the debates were a little more balanced between Paris and Marseille at that time.”

To find traces of OM’s recent victory against PSG, we must go back to 2011 and a success at the Vélodrome. An eternity …