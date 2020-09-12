Saint-Etienne – Strasbourg (2-0), Bouanga and ASSE continue

Despite a sluggish start, ASSE had Strasbourg (2-0), this Saturday at Chaudron. The Greens take the lead for L1.

ASSE diesel

ASSE is the new leader of the French championship. After Nice’s mistake against Montpellier (1-3), the Stéphane team took control of the position by signing a second victory in two matches. Although it took a long time to emerge, this success (2-0) does not suffer from any dispute. It also confirms the good foundation laid by Claude Puel at the beginning of the year.

Against the Alsatians, Forézien’s performance awaited before taking the lead. But without really seducing, the locals were able to show restraint and harm when given the opportunity. By playing their shots properly, they were able to push their opponents to the error and get a penalty. With 55 minutes played, a phenomenal play on the left side freed Alexander Djiku, of Denis Bouanga, to dash through and score another goal for the visitors.

Before this turn, the Greens had already been close to taking advantage, but they met a very good Bingourou Kamara (15th). This was first the case with Mahdi Camara (15th), then Adil Aouchiche (43rd). By pressing, ASSE still managed to find the shortcoming and at the end of the meeting, Mahdi Camara (82nd) ​​bent all the tension by taking advantage of an excellent work by the indestructible Bouanga.

Moulin frustrated Racing

As for the people of Strasbourg, they also tried from time to time, but their reaction was quite modest. Only Mehdi Chahiri came close to the equalizer with a strike outside the area (79th). The best opportunities in Racing came mainly at the beginning of the game. Jessy Moulin had then taken care of maintaining parity (7th and 13th).

While ASSE is achieving a flawlessness in this championship at the moment, Strasbourg continues to stack the wrong steps. Laurey’s team posted zero points in 3 games. The season promises to be long and delicate for Liénard and his teammates.