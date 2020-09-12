The Riksdag launches accusations against President Martin Vizcarra

The Peruvian parliament voted on Friday to launch an indictment against President Martin Vizcarra, following the release of documents that compromised him in a corruption case.

After several hours of debate and voting, an indictment was launched on Friday, September 11, against President Martin Vizcarra. “The proposal to leave the post of President of the Republic has been approved,” said the head of the Peruvian parliament, Manuel Merino.

The proposal, presented by several parties, had to receive at least 52 votes to be adopted and trigger the formal indictment procedure, which must be voted on within four days.

Of the 130 members, all of whom were not physically present or did not take part in the vote, 65 MPs voted to initiate the procedure, 36 voted against and 24 abstained.

During the formal vote, the date of which has not been set, 87 votes will be required to remove the head of state, who has no majority. Martin Vizcarra, in power since March 2018, will have the opportunity to defend himself before Parliament.

Investigation of a corruption case

In the event of dismissal, the President of Parliament will serve as a temporary member until the end of the current term of office on 28 July 2021.

“The dismissal of the president in these circumstances, seven months before the April general election, could prove very risky,” political analyst Fernando Rospigliosi warned AFP, while the country is embroiled in a serious health and economic crisis due to Covid. 19-pandemic.

In the evening, a concert of pots, convened on social networks under the theme “pot concert concert for Peru”, was heard for long minutes in several districts of Lima in support of the head of state.

Martin Vizcarra, who had taken the reins of the country after the resignation of his predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, of whom he was vice president, was surprised in the hot seat. In question, the broadcast on Thursday before the parliamentarians of an audio recording where he is presented manipulates witnesses by asking them to hide the truth, in an investigation into a corruption case.

This case concerns the employment in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic of a singer of the Ministry of Culture, justice who suspects the artist, with low praise, for having benefited from a convenience agreement.

“I do not intend to quit, I do not lose”

During the debates, opposition MP Jose Vega said the recordings “confirm” the alleged irregularities that the parliament has been investigating for several months. His left-wing colleague, Mirtha Vasquez, criticized the fact that he wanted to “seek legal action while the investigation is still ongoing”.

President Vizcarra, who visited a laboratory where 6,000 Peruvians volunteer to test an anti-Covid-19 vaccine, asked parliamentarians “to analyze the situation carefully, responsibly and to make the decision they deem appropriate”.

On Thursday, after the broadcast of the half-cycle recordings, the head of state was more incentive during a TV address: “I will not resign, I will not run away”, he had launched and considered himself a victim of a “conspiracy against democracy” .

Prime Minister and retired former general Walter Martos added on Friday that parliament was preparing a “coup because it makes an arbitrary interpretation of the constitution”.

This political crisis comes when the CEO and Parliament collide on a government-led reform aimed at banning those convicted from elections.

Other proposals from Parliament against former President

This movement is reminiscent of those presented to former President Kuczynski in December 2017 and March 2018, following a corruption scandal linked to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which had led to his resignation.

This case is also reminiscent of the dismissal of Albert Fujimori in November 2000 for “permanent moral incapacity”. The detonator was broadcast over a cable channel by a video showing intelligence chief Vladimiro Montesinos bribing an opposition MP to join the pro-Fujimori group in parliament.

Peru, which has experienced strong political instability in recent years, is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus with more than 710,000 reported cases and more than 30,000 deaths for a population of 33 million inhabitants.

Martin Vizcarra, 57, has so far gained popular support through his inability to run for parliament, unlike his predecessors, and his fight against corruption in a country where the last four presidents have had a mess begins with justice.

