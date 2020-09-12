VIDEO – Arteta on Pépé: “Substitutes must raise their level”

Nicolas Pépé may well be the most expensive rookie in Arsenal history, but he currently sits on this team. This Saturday he was not invited to the first meeting of the season in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta preferred the trio Willian, Aubameyang and Lacazette to him. A choice adopted by the Spanish technician. After the meeting, the latter even allowed to send a warning message to the former Lilleboeren. He needs to do more daily to hope to eventually regain his place.